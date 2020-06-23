Police charge 62yro Businessman with Intimidation, Damage to property,

Police have arrested and charged Kenrick Thomas, 62 years old Businessman of Arnos Vale with Intimidation, Damage to property and Unlawful discharge of a Firearm on 22.06.2020.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly entered upon the premises of an Arnos Vale resident as a trespasser with the intent to intimidate same.

In the process, he unlawfully discharged a firearm; without lawful excuse he damaged a dog belonging to the Arnos Vale resident by shooting same with a gun.

The incident occurred at Arnos Vale on 07.06.2020.

Thomas appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges and plead Not Guilty. The matter was adjourned to 13.08.2020. Thomas is presently on station bail.