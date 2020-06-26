Oranson Garraway and Juran Alex Williams Charged With Two Counts Of Robbery

Police have arrested and charged Oranson Garraway, a 21-year-old Labourer of Layou and Juran Alex Williams, 21 years old Electrical Assistant of Barrouallie with two (2) counts of robbery on 25.06.2020.

According to investigations, the accused men allegedly robbed a 32-year-old Self Employed man of Belair of one (1) black Samsung Galaxy J3 cellular phone and $300.00ECC in cash.

In addition, they were charged with allegedly robbing a 23-year-old unemployed man also of Belair of a quantity of personal items value $800.00ECC.

The suspects allegedly used a gun in the commission of the offences. The incidents occurred on 25.05.2020 at Belair.

They will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges.