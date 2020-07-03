Orandy Harry Of Belmont Charged After Throwing Hot Oil On Police Officer

Police have arrested and charged Orandy Harry, 37 years old labourer of Belmont with Grievous Bodily Harm on 02.07.2020.
According to investigations, officers from the Calliaqua Police Station responded to a Domestic Violence dispute. On arrival at the scene, officers approached the residence when the accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously inflicted Grievous Bodily Harm on a 24 year Police Officer by throwing hot oil about his body.
The incident occurred at Belmont on 01.07.2020. Harry will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge.
