Man Charged After Cutting Off Police Clamp From Vehicle

Police have arrested and charged Lennox Jack, a 50-year-old Businessman of Liberty Lodge on 28.06.2020 with the offences of Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly without lawful excuse damaged one (1) Orange Vehicle Clamp (the Property of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines) by cutting the said clamp with an unknown object,.

The incident occurred at the Reclamation Site in Kingstown on 26/06/2020. Jack will appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.