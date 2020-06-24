Businessman Of Arnos Vale Charge With Possession Of Unlawful Firearm/Assault

Police have arrested and charged Lequann Robertson, a 22 year old Businessman of Arnos Vale with possession of an Unlawful Firearm and Assault.

According to investigations, on 23.06.2020 at Arnos Vale, Roberson allegedly had in his possession one (1) Uzi firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

He was also charged with having in possession one (1) prohibited firearm without the authorization of the Minister of National Security.

In addition, Robertson allegedly assaulted a 27 year old Businessman of Kingstown Park by pointing a gun at him with the intent to commit the offence of bodily harm. The incidents occurred at Arnos Vale on 23.06.2020.

The accused will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charges.