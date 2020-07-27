Bank Clerk And Mechanic Jointly Charged With Theft

On 26/07/2020, the Police arrested and jointly charged Yvonne Patterson, 46yrs Bank Clerk of Green Hill and Fitzroy Douglas 27yrs Mechanic of Murray’s Village with the theft of Fifty-three thousand, five hundred and seventy-one dollars and ninety-five cent ($53,571.95 ECC), the property of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The incident occurred at Kingstown on 18.06.2020.

They were also jointly charged with the theft of three hundred and thirty-five thousand, five hundred and eight-four dollars ($335,584.00 ECC) the property of the aforementioned bank, stolen on 23.07.2020.

Investigations have also led to Patterson being arrested and charged with two (2) counts of false accounting having allegedly falsified the records of a deposit required for accounting purposes in the sum of $53,571.95 ECC on 18.06.2020 and $335,584.00 ECC on 23.07.2020, with a view to cause loss to the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Both accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on 27.07.2020 to answer the charges. Fitzroy Douglas Jr. plead guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of EC$60,000.000 and was asked to surrender travel documents and to report to the Central Police Station everyday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Yvonne Patterson plead not guilty to the charges and was denied bail. The matter was adjourned to 30.07.2020 for arraignment.