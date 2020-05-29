Bagga Man Charged with Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Firearm Possession

Police have arrested and charged McRico Ash, 25 years old Labourer of Keartons/Barrouallie with Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Firearm Possession and Illegal Ammunition Possession on 28.05.2020.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly entered a Liquor and Provision shop owned by a 60-year-old resident of Keartons/Barrouallie as a trespasser while having in his possession a homemade shotgun and stole a quantity of items valued EC$198.00 and EC$60.00 in cash.

Ash was subsequently met in possession of one (1) homemade firearm and one (1) round of 12 gauge ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act. The incident occurred at Keartons on 19.05.2020.

Ash appeared before the Serious Offences for an arraignment and was sent to Mental Health Centre on fourteen (14) days observation. The matter was adjourned to 9.06.2020.