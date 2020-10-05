53yro Accountant of Kingstown Charged With Assault

(PRESS RELEASE) – Police have arrested and charged Alex Cupid, a 25-year-old Labourer of New Montrose with wounding a 48-year-old welder also of New Montrose.

Investigations revealed that the Accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded the 48-year-old welder by chopping him on the left side of his neck and on his right ear with a cutlass. The incident occurred at New Montrose on 06.06.2020

Cupid appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge and pleaded not guilty. The matter was adjourned to 20.01.2021

(2)

Police have arrested and charged Cornelius Browne, a 53-year-old Accountant of Kingstown with the offence of assault on 03.10.2020.

According to Investigations carried out, the Accused man allegedly assaulted a 44-year-old self-employed woman also of the same address by pointing a gun at her with the intent to commit the offence of bodily harm. The incident occurred at Kingstown Park on 22.09.2020.

The Accused man appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge and pleaded not guilty. The matter was adjourned to 26.01.2021. Station bail continues.