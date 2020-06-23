37 Year Old Fisherman Of Fitz Hughes Charged With Money Laundering

Police have arrested and charged Clement Cornelius Patterson, 37 years old Fisherman of Fitz Hughes with money laundering 22.06.2020.

According to investigations, Patterson allegedly had in his possession criminal proceeds in the sum of $27, 060.00 USD which he knows or suspect in whole or in part, directly or indirectly represents the proceeds of criminal conduct in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 22.06.2020. The incident occurred on 07.08.2019.

Patterson appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge and plead Not Guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000.00 with one surety with reporting conditions. The matter was adjourned to 21.9.2020