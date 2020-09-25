33 year old unemployed charged with damage to property

On 24.09.2020, Police arrested and charged Keon Quammie, 33 years old unemployed of Enhams/Kingstown with the offence of damage to property.

Investigations revealed that the Accused man allegedly without lawful excuse damaged one (1) Automated Teller Machine, the property of the Republic Bank valued at one hundred and fifty eight thousand, six hundred and twenty three dollars and ninety four cents ($158,623.94ECC). The incident occurred at Halifax Street, Kingstown between 9:00pm and 9:15pm on 22.09.2020.

Quammie will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge.

And

Police have arrested and charged Shemor DeRoche, a 19 year old Labourer of Largo Height with unlawfully discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to investigations, DeRoche allegedly unlawfully discharged a firearm at an 18 year old unemployed youth of the same address. He was further charged with having in his possession a firearm, make and serial number unknown and one (1) round of .22 ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act. The incident occurred at Largo Height on 11.09.2020.

The Accused will appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge.