Who: COVID-19 Sets A Record For Daily Infections Worldwide

(TELESUR) – U.S, Brazil, India, and South Africa have reported the largest increases in the contagion toll.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Sunday reported a record increase in new COVID-19 cases worldwide after a total of 230,370 were recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to a daily report, U.S, Brazil, India and South Africa have reported the largest increases in the number of new infections. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. However, the number of deaths remained constant at about 5,000 per day.

COVID-19 cases are approaching 13 million worldwide, marking another grim milestone in the spread of the disease, which has killed more than 566,000 people since the first outbreak.

WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Mike Ryan Friday stated that it is unlikely that the new coronavirus can be eradicated or eliminated.