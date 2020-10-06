White House declines offers from CDC to help with contact tracing

(CNN) — The White House has declined offers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help investigate the outbreak surrounding President Donald Trump‘s Covid-19 diagnosis, according to a federal health official. The offer by the CDC to engage with such efforts as running contact tracing occurred almost.

The offer by the CDC to engage with such efforts as running contact tracing occurred almost immediately after the President made public he had contracted coronavirus. Despite the concerns expressed by those at the CDC, including agency Director Dr. Robert Redfield, officials at the White House turned down the CDC’s offer to help, the official said.

The offer was repeated in a phone call Monday, according to the source. USA Today first reported the rebuffed offer.

But the White House has shown little indication it is conducting a comprehensive effort to properly trace contacts from those exposed at events like the Supreme Court nomination ceremony where almost no masks were worn and there was no social distancing both at the outdoor event and an indoor reception.

Some attendees said they have had no outreach and others have said, even when notified, they were not asked the slate of questions typically used to document who else may have been exposed through contact.