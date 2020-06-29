Venezuela Applies Strict Quarantine in 12 States Over COVID-19

(TELESUR) – On Sunday, the South American country reported 167 new infections of COVID-19.

Due to the growth of COVID-19’s active cases in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro’s’ government decided that the radical quarantine will be maintained this Monday in various territories in 12 states, affected by community transmission’s events.

As part of the flexibility scheme implemented by the authorities, a large number of economic sectors will resume work on Monday.

However, “de-escalation will only begin in those states and municipalities that do not have radical and strict quarantine measures,” Maduro tweets.

All the districts of the Libertador municipality of Caracas (Capital District), as well as most of Miranda and Zulia, will continue under strict measures of social distancing.

“I invite you to maintain the maximum care to protect everyone’s health,” Maduro said.