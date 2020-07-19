UK: Thousands attend illegal rave at RAF Charmy Down near Bath

(BBC) – Police are trying to disperse crowds from the site of an illegal rave near Bath which attracted more than 3,000 people overnight.

The event, at the former RAF Charmy Down airfield about three miles from the city, began late on Saturday.

People living as far away as Bristol complained they had been kept awake.

Avon and Somerset Police said the organisers were “selfish” for staging the event amid “the ongoing risk to public health”.

Police were alerted to the gathering just after 23:00 BST on Saturday and diverted patrols to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found several hundred people on site, with more arriving.

After carrying out an assessment, it was decided not to break up the event because “the potential risks to public safety of an intervention to close an event attended by more than 3,000 people in dark and wet conditions were too great”.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: “Officers closed off the approach routes, however people were abandoning vehicles and making their way to the site on foot.

“Officers were still turning vehicles away at 06:40 on Sunday.

“There were also other significant incidents across the force area including 120 999 calls which required an immediate police response and the attention of our resources. Therefore the decision was taken to contain the event until daylight hours. “