UK ‘on knife edge’ ahead of lockdown easing, scientist warns

(BBC) – The UK remains “on a knife edge” and must act “sensibly” over the summer months to stop a second wave of coronavirus, a scientist has warned.

Sir Jeremy Farrar said he is “worried” about a surge in cases ahead of pubs and restaurants reopening next month.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said people have to be “conscientious” about the risk of a second wave.

She said the city of Leicester could face a localised lockdown after a rise in cases.

Sir Jeremy, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and director of the Wellcome Trust, has warned there could be a “very nasty rebound” of the virus in the winter.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We’re on a knife edge, it’s very precarious the situation, particularly in England at the moment, and I would anticipate we would see an increase in new cases over the coming weeks.”