UK: Nurse died of coronavirus just days after giving birth

(SUN UK) – She died five days after giving birth to her daughter, but never got to cuddle her.

The child was delivered by emergency caesarean section and was named after her mum.

Mary’s devastated husband Ernest Boateng, 30, revealed the couple’s three-year-old son AJ asks heartbreaking questions about her.

Ernest told the Mirror: “Since AJ started nursery, he can express himself more and asks lots of questions about where mummy is.

“I tell him she’s in heaven and he asks when he will go to heaven to see her. Moments like that are really hard.”

He said he wasn’t able to be with his wife when she gave birth, and that the nurses took their baby to another ward as soon as she was born.

The nurses sent pictures of the child to Mary.

“She was delighted to have a daughter and I couldn’t wait to get them both home,” Ernest said.

“That Mary never got to hold her daughter is almost too painful to talk about.”

During a pre-inquest review into Mary’s death held this week, Mr Boateng’s lawyer Martin Forde QC told Bedfordshire Senior Coroner Emma Whitting the nurse had suffered a “difficult pregnancy”.

She was admitted to hospital and discharged on April 5, before being readmitted just two days later with coronavirus symptoms.

The cause of death was recorded as pneumonia, with coronavirus and caesarean section as contributing factors.

Mr Boateng said he hopes pregnant NHS workers will be protected if there is a second wave of Covid-19.

“Every pregnant woman is carrying a life and they should be prioritised above everyone else,” he said.

“Mary was really worried about the virus. After every shift she came home and changed her clothes because she didn’t want to put us at risk.”

Mr Boateng said his family had gone through a “nightmare”. Mary’s death came just a week after Mary’s father Stephen died from Covid-19.

“When I picture [Mary] now I see her smiles and the little things like singing around the house,” he said.

Mrs Agyapong’s death followed that of 55-year-old consultant Amged El-Hawrani, who became the first frontline NHS hospital worker to die on March 28 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The full inquest is listed for four days next March.