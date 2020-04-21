Sweden: 600,000 Covid-19 Infections In Stockholm By May 1, Model Estimates

The Swedish Public Health Agency has collaborated on a new study that estimates one-third of all Stockholm residents will have been infected with COVID-19 by May 1. That amounts to approximately 600,000 people in Sweden’s capital city. Sweden’s official figures report only 15,322 positive cases so far in the whole of the country, suggesting significant numbers of “invisible” infections.

The astonishing numbers are in stark contrast to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that “no more than two to three percent” of the world’s population have been infected.

Sweden’s acting state epidemiologist Anders Wallenstein confirmed the findings during the latest daily press conference about the virus outbreak. It was also revealed that a further 185 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Sweden in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,765.

Evidence for vast numbers of unknown infections

The study indicates that for every confirmed case of COVID-19, a further 999 people are likely to have been infected with the virus without knowing it. The study used a model that includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Stockholm from February 17 to April 10, along with samples taken from infected people in the period March 27 to April 3.

Professor Johan Giesecke, former Chief Scientist of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told SVT the estimates are good. “The virus is very contagious but most people who are infected do not know it.” One of the reasons for his confidence is a new coronavirus test that has been performed on blood donors in the Stockholm region. It showed that at least 11 out of 100 have developed antibodies.

“You can’t draw any conclusions about the exact percentage. It is too small for a research report, but too important for us to sit back and hold on to the information,” Karolinska University Hospital’s Dr. Jan Albert told SVT.

Wallensten claimed that there are several reasons why Sweden’s infection rate estimates could differ so wildly from the WHO: “The data presented internationally may have been measured in different ways, either you have only measured antibodies or you have only counted those cared for in hospitals. We have tried to estimate the spread in its entirety.”

Sweden doesn’t stand completely alone with such an estimate. Preliminary results from a University of Southern California study suggest that 320,000 adults in Los Angeles County may have been infected. Elsewhere, the Norwegian Institute for Public Health estimates that up to 50% of the population could be infected within the first few years of the epidemic if a vaccine is not found.

Sweden’s death toll continues to rise

Last week, 22 scientists from across Sweden claimed the country’s relatively relaxed approach was not working. However, supporters of the country’s approach claim that although the number of deaths will be higher in the short-term, the population will build up a form of “herd immunity” preventing or at least limiting later outbreaks.