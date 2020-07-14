Second wave planning under way in parts of UK

(BBC) – As we have reported today, scientists are warning a second wave of coronavirus in the UK could be worse than the first.

Experts are concerned the NHS could come under extreme pressure, not just from a resurgence of coronavirus but also from seasonal flu and a backlog of regular, non-coronavirus workload.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the planning the report recommends is being “taken very seriously” by the Scottish government.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Jeane Freeman, adds: “That planning for autumn and winter is well under way in NHS Scotland and with our colleagues in social care.

“Our boards have been advised to hold a capacity to deal with an upsurge in Covid cases, both in beds and ICU [intensive care units]. “We are also factoring into that the viruses that come with autumn and winter – flu and other respiratory conditions.”

Meanwhile, Cumbria County Council has also said it is working with the care sector and the NHS on a plan for responding to a second wave.

The council’s director of public health, Colin Cox, said the threat of a second wave really worried him.

“It’s going to be really important to respond should we start to see a second rise,” he added.