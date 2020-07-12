Russia Offers Latin America a Drug to Cure COVID-19

July 12, 2020 News784

Avifavir has been successfully used to treat more than 30,000 patients in 51 regions of Russia.

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) director Kiril Dmitriyev Saturday announced Latin American countries will be the firsts to receive the drug Avifavir for COVID-19 treatment.
The Russian Embassy in Guatemala, along with with the RDIF, officially presented Avivafir for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Many countries don’t have any antiviral drugs, and  Russia is prepared to meet those nations’ needs,” Dmitriyev assured.

Russia has received requests from over 50 nations, “but our priority are those countries where the contagion toll is increasing significantly,” added. (TELESUR)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.