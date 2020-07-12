Russia Offers Latin America a Drug to Cure COVID-19

Avifavir has been successfully used to treat more than 30,000 patients in 51 regions of Russia.

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) director Kiril Dmitriyev Saturday announced Latin American countries will be the firsts to receive the drug Avifavir for COVID-19 treatment.

The Russian Embassy in Guatemala, along with with the RDIF, officially presented Avivafir for Latin America and the Caribbean.