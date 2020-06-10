Fauci: ‘Nightmare’ coronavirus pandemic is far from over

President Trump’s infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus his “worst nightmare” and warned that the fight against its spread is far from over.

The bleak outlook from Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comes as the US continues to slowly reopen from lockdown while grappling with massive protests in cities over the police killing of George Floyd.

“In a period of four months, it has devastated the whole world,” Fauci said during a virtual appearance at a conference held by Biotechnology Innovation Organization. “And it isn’t over yet.”

Fauci added that there is still a world of uncertainty around the virus and how it spreads and impacts the body.

He said COVID-19 is much more complex that HIV, a virus he spent his career studying, because of the varying levels of seriousness in infections — from asymptomatic carriers to patients who develop fatal conditions.

Oh my goodness,” Fauci added. “Where is it going to end? We’re still at the beginning of really understanding.”

Fauci said vaccines will be the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus though he did express confidence that an antidote is in the works.

He expects “more than one winner in the vaccine field because we will need vaccines for the entire world — billions and billions of doses,” he said.

“I’m very heartened by the fact that the industry has stepped to the plate — very much differently than what we saw with SARS,” Fauci said. “The industry is not stupid — they figured it out.

SARS had a degree of transmissibility that it burned itself out with pure public health measures. No way is that going to happen with this virus.”Fox News