El Salvador: Another Cemetery Collapses Due To Covid-19 Burials

(TELESUR) – In early July, the Ilopango cemetery faced the same situation.

El Salvador’s Quezaltepeque mayor Salvador Saget Friday reported that the municipal cemetery collapsed after an increase in burials due to COVID-19 deaths.

“We reached the total collapse of our municipal cemetery,” Saget briefed local news media.

Quezaltepeque cemetery was built in 1925. In March, local authorities alerted about a collapse risk, as new pandemic deaths were more frequent. The graveyard administrator also warned entombment space is only vacant in burial plots.

Municipality health authorities registered 84 COVID-19 cases and 40 virus-suspected deaths. On July 23, people had been buried. In early July, the Ilopango cemetery faced the same situation.