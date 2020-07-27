COVID-19: Latin America Turns The World’s Most Affected Region

(TELESUR) – The region has surpassed the number of infections registered in the United States.

Latin America became Sunday the region with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world with 4,340,214 cases.

It is the first time that the number of infections in the region has exceeded North American records, which accumulates 4,330,989 cases. At least 4.2 million of them belong to the U.S., a country has reported 150,000 deaths so far.

In Latin America, Brazil is the most affected country since it has registered 2,419,901 COVID-19 cases and 87,052 deaths as of Monday morning. Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Argentina have registered increases in infections while trying to resume their economic activities.

Nevertheless, Europe has recorded the highest number of deaths (207,933) followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (182,726), and the United States and Canada (155,673).