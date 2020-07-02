Covid-19: June Holds 60% Of Total Positive Cases, WHO Reveals

(TELESUR) – The pandemic has had an upsurge in several countries, dramatically affecting contagion figures.

June Covid-19’s contagion toll has been the highest so far since the pandemic outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

According to Adhanom, the pandemic is accelerating, marked by high rates of infestation in countries such as India, Russia, Brazil, and the U.S.

On this line, confirmed cases in June represent 60 percent of the total recorded since the pandemic outbreak early this year.

“By last week, the number of new cases exceeded 160,000 a day,” Adhanom revealed, stressing about the importance of following the so-called “Comprehensive Approach” to deal with the virus.