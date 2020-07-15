COVID-19 case surfaces on WestJet flight

WINNIPEG (660 NEWS) — A warning from public health officials if you were on one of two flights between Calgary and Winnipeg recently.

Officials in Manitoba say one of five people that were diagnosed with COVID-19 had travelled to and from Calgary.

They say she was on WestJet flight 261 from Winnipeg to Calgary June 27 and then flew back to Winnipeg on flight 526 on July 2.

Manitoba health authorities are advising anyone who was seated in rows seven through 22 on June 27 and rows four through 10 on July 2 could be directly affected.

Anyone on those flights is advised to self-monitor and if they develop symptoms, should self-isolate.

In response to changes with international travel guidelines, both WestJet and Air Canada announced the removal of seat distancing protocol on domestic flights starting July 1.

In a statement regarding the flights, WestJet said “the public health authority has jurisdiction, and a process, for notifying guests on board the flight, we are providing all necessary information as required.”

The company says they have been and will continue to post COVID-19 affected flights on their blog as soon as new information becomes available.