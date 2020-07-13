Coronavirus latest: California reverses reopening as spread intensifies

The Nikkei Asian Review is tracking the spread of the new coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Global cases have reached 12,995,037, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The worldwide death toll has hit 570,435.

To see how the disease has spread, view our virus tracker charts:

(Source photo by AP)

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

—

Tuesday, July 14

5:15 a.m. California’s governor has shut bars and halted indoor restaurant dining across the state and told gyms, churches and other places where people gather to close in areas hardest hit by rising COVID-19 cases.

Education will be online-only in the Los Angeles school district, the second-largest in the U.S., when schools are supposed to reopen at the end of summer vacation.

2:55 a.m. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, tells reporters: “If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go — it is going to get worse and worse and worse.”

1:50 a.m. Experimental coronavirus vaccine candidates from Pfizer and BioNTech have received “fast track” status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Monday, July 13

11:00 p.m. Hong Kong will drastically tighten its social distancing rules as cases of local infections surge again. The new rules, announced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, include banning dine-in services for restaurants from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day, requiring everyone to wear mask when they travel on public transport, and rolling back the limit for public gatherings from 50 to four.

In addition, gyms, cinemas and other ten types of venues will be closed again after reopening for slightly more than two months. Local authorities will also tighten the screening of people traveling from “high risk” areas, requiring the passengers to present documents showing a negative virus test result to be able to board a plane.

8:00 p.m. Thailand steps up security at its land borders after concerns surged over a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. The move follows the arrests of thousands of illegal migrants in the past month.

A vendor pushes an improvised cart with a woman and merchandise along a rarely used rail track in Bangkok late last month. © AP

6:30 p.m. The Philippines reports 65 more novel coronavirus deaths and 836 additional infections. Total deaths have reached 1,599, while confirmed infections rose to 57,006, more than triple the number the country had when President Rodrigo Duterte eased quarantine measures in the capital in June.

5:50 p.m. Indonesia reports 1,282 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total count to 76,981. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 50, bringing the total to 3,656.

Read here about the city of Jakarta raising the alarm as daily infections continue to rise after the movement restrictions were eased.

5:40 p.m. Hong Kong records 52 new cases of coronavirus, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities say, as worries over escalating infections in the global financial hub grow.

3:47 p.m. Tokyo confirms 119 new infections, sources tell Nikkei, falling below the 120 mark for the first time in five days. Tokyo has been carefully monitoring the recent surge as infections have been on the rise in neighboring prefectures such as Chiba and Kanagawa as well.

Sanrio Puroland, a theme park in Japan that features the beloved Hello Kitty character, reopens after a five-month closure.

3:33 p.m. Philippine car sales plunged 51.2% on the year to 85,041 vehicles in January to June, industry groups say, amid continuing lockdowns that began in mid-March. Market leaders Toyota, Mitsubishi and Honda saw their sales halved during the six-month period.

2:50 p.m. Sanrio Puroland, a theme park in western Tokyo that features the beloved Hello Kitty character, reopens after a five-month closure due to the coronavirus. Sanrio Entertainment, the operator, is limiting attendance to about one-10th the number before the pandemic, with reservations required for the time being as a precaution.

2:15 p.m. The Hong Kong Book Fair has been postponed due to a spike in locally transmitted cases, the organizer says two days before the exhibition was to open, adding that the event will be rescheduled. The city has reported 1,470 cases. Among the 38 new cases reported on Sunday, 30 were local infections.

1:41 p.m. India reports yet another record single-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 28,701 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s COVID-19 infection tally to 878,254. The death toll has climbed to 23,174, up 500 since Sunday morning.

12:45 p.m. Japanese shares rise, tracking Wall Street’s rally on Friday as a positive analysis on a potential COVID-19 drug by Gilead Sciences offset investor fears over a surge in virus cases. The benchmark Nikkei average gained 1.73% to 22,677.25 by the midday break.

12:30 p.m. Japan and the U.S. are sharing information about coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases in Okinawa prefecture, a government spokesman says, after 62 new cases were confirmed at three bases.

11:05 a.m. After successfuly dealing with the initial coronavirus outbreak by swiftly offering test kits, South Korean drug makers are setting their sights on an even bigger challenge: developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

10:40 a.m. South Korea confirms 62 new cases, up from 44 a day ago. Total infections reach 13,479 with 289 deaths.

10:30 a.m. The Philippines reports its highest single-day death toll, with 162 new fatalities, bringing the total to 1,534. Meanwhile, 2,124 new infections were confirmed, putting the total count at 56,259. The latest tally was as of Sunday, but the figures were reported early Monday as the Department of Health needed time to verify the data.

A “no mask, no entry” sign is posted as a reminder for take-away customers and delivery riders outside a restaurant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Quezon City in the Philippines on July 8. The Philippines on Monday reported its highest single-day death toll of162 new fatalities, bringing the total to 1,534. © Reuters

10:00 a.m. China reports eight new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 12, up from seven a day earlier. All the new cases were imported infections involving overseas travelers. Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.

7:50 a.m. Florida reports a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the U.S., Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.

1:05 a.m. WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up by over 230,000. The biggest increases were in the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.

Sunday, July 12

4:45 p.m. Russia reports 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162, and 130 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 11,335.

4:00 p.m. Tokyo reports 206 coronavirus infections, marking a record fourth straight day of over 200 new cases.

3:14 p.m. Thai researchers plan to begin human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official says, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by late next year. Following favorable results in trials on primates, the next step is to manufacture doses for human trials, said Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University vaccine development program.

1:08 p.m. Plant-based faux meat makers in Asia are seeing sales soar as consumers seek safe and healthy alternatives in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

7:07 a.m. Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, recorded 1,071 new deaths from the outbreak on Saturday, with a total of 1,839,850 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

6:38 a.m. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was set to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health care workers.

4:14 a.m. Disney World parks in Orlando, Florida, reopen as the southern U.S. state records more than 10,000 news cases on the same day. The parks had been closed for four months.

Disney World parks in Orlando, Florida began reopening on July 11. © AP

2:51 a.m. Iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19 and is moved to hospital. “I have tested COVID positive… shifted to hospital… hospital informing authorities… family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” the 77-year-old says on Twitter.

12:07 a.m. Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who at one point seemed close to death, leaves hospital on his way home after a dramatic recovery that attracted national attention, Reuters reports. Stephen Cameron, a pilot for national carrier Vietnam Airlines, became a sensation in Vietnam, where a combination of targeted testing and an aggressive quarantine program has kept its coronavirus tally to an impressively low 370 cases, and zero deaths.

Saturday, July 11

10:40 p.m. The U.S. military has put two Marine bases in Okinawa on lockdown with 61 confirmed coronavirus cases, the prefectural government says. The U.S. military told Okinawan officials that the cases were confirmed between Tuesday and Saturday at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Hansen, the prefectural government said.

10:06 p.m. Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase 3 trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its co-founder says. China’s success in driving down COVID-19 infections has made it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only a few countries have agreed to work with it.

21:30 p.m. With the coronavirus pandemic crushing the business attire industry, Japanese apparel group Onward Holdings and online fashion retailer Zozo will partner in a bid to create new revenue streams based on big data, Nikkei has learned.

5:30 p.m. Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the “highest bidder,” saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic.

A child reacts as a healthcare worker takes a swab to test for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India on July 10. © Reuters

3:06 p.m. Tokyo reports 206 new coronavirus infections, topping the 200 mark for the third straight day.

10:11 a.m. New cases in the U.S. rose by nearly 69,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day. Even so, Walt Disney Co. stuck with plans to reopen its theme park in hard-hit Florida. A total of eight states — Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin — also reported record highs for single-day infections.

9:38 a.m. Health care systems worldwide need to upgrade to control disease transmission and cope with large numbers of sick during the pandemic, as well as guard against future outbreaks, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

7:31 a.m. China said on Friday it was suspending imports from three Ecuadorian shrimp producers after detecting coronavirus in recent shipments, prompting one of the producers to accuse China of “tarnishing the reputation” of the industry.

6:02 a.m. A two-member advance team from the World Health Organization left for China to investigate the origins of the pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the U.N. said on Friday.

5:20 a.m. The White House calls for the Food and Drug Administration to authorize hydroxychloroquine to treat dire cases of COVID-19 after the regulator pulled authorization weeks ago. The renewed effort comes after a controversial study found the anti-malarial drug was associated with lower mortality rates. President Donald Trump praised the study on Twitter this week, urging the FDA to “Act Now.”

2:31 a.m. Japanese airline ANA ends its recruiting activities for fiscal 2021 as the prolonged pandemic makes planning for the future difficult.

1:49 a.m. The World Health Organization reports a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.