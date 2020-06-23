Coronavirus: Germany outbreak sparks fresh local lockdown

(TELESUR) – German authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia are bringing back local lockdown measures after a coronavirus outbreak linked to a meatpacking plant.

More than 1,500 employees of the Tönnies plant have tested positive.

State premier Armin Laschet said the “preventative measures” in Gütersloh district, home to about 360,000 people, would last until 30 June.

It is the first such move since Germany began lifting its lockdown restrictions nationwide in May.

The country has been praised for its response to the crisis, but there are fears infections are rising again.

What’s happening in Gütersloh?

Mr Laschet described the outbreak linked to the Tönnies meatpacking plant, south-west of the city of Gütersloh, as the “biggest infection incident” in the country.

“We have decided that further measures are necessary,” he told reporters.

People are not barred from leaving the area, but Mr Laschet appealed for local residents “not to travel to other districts”.