Victoria’s Secret opens first store in Trinidad

Victoria’s Secret has opened its first retail store in Trinidad and Tobago. The iconic brand opened its doors at Gulf City Mall Friday.

Victoria’s Secret products are sold in more than 1,600 stores worldwide.

“First Retail Inc. has decided to first launch the Victoria’s Secret Brand to Trinidad and Tobago with the mission to make our customers feel sexy, sophisticated and forever young, and we are committed to deliver on this promise by providing high-quality, safe and effective products,” the company’s website says.(guardian.co.tt)