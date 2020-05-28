Venezuelan Navy intercepts human trafficking victims heading to T&T

(LOOPTT) – The Bolivarian Navy (Armada Bolivariana) announced that they arrested 39 people and seized two boats which they believe were illegally headed for Trinidad and Tobago.

In a tweet on the Navy’s official page, they revealed that river patrol PF-41 and Transport T-72 were making rounds through the Orinoco Delta where they intercepted three camps they believe were used to facilitate human trafficking to Trinidad and Tobago.

One of the mouths of the Orinoco River connects to the sea just off Trinidad’s southeastern coast.