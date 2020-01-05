Venezuela crisis: Juan Guaidó rival declares himself new Speaker

(BBC) – Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaidó was denied entry to the National Assembly to be re-elected as its head.

Dissident opposition politician Luis Parra, Mr Guaidó’s rival, then declared himself parliament’s new Speaker by megaphone – a move denounced by the opposition as a “parliamentary coup”.

The opposition also said Mr Parra was sworn in without votes or quorum.

In a heated exchange at the doors, Mr Guaidó reportedly told a security officer: “This is unprecedented!”

Images later showed him and other politicians who support him trying to climb a fence to gain entry to the building in the capital, Caracas.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Guaidó had accused the government of attempting to thwart his re-election as parliamentary speaker by bribing and intimidating politicians.

Mr Guaidó said that only regime politicians and opposition deputies critical of Mr Guaido had been allowed to enter the National Assembly building, AFP news agency reports.

For the past year, Mr Guaidó has led opposition to the country’s socialist President, Nicolás Maduro.

Last January, Mr Guaidó declared himself interim president – a move that was quickly backed by almost 60 countries, including the US and UK – after disputing President Maduro’s 2018 re-election.