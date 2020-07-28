United Nations again urges end to Guyana’s political crisis

(INewsGuyana) – United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka has once again called for an end to the political crisis in Guyana.

In a tweet, she said “Many young people in #Guyana are passionately engaged in #ClimateAction . They need political space to be heard and to contribute to the betterment of the environment and society. An end to the political crisis is urgent! @UNGuyana.”

Earlier this month, Tanaka had expressed concerns over the fact that Guyana is still yet to figure out an end to its elections held more than four months at a time when the region is facing its worst recession in the last 10 years.

She tweeted that “As Latin American and the Caribbean face the worst recession in a century, #Guyana is still figuring out how to conclude the 2 March elections. @UNGuyana”.

Prior to that, she tweeted on June 23, “A credible end to the elections is urgent for the elected government and parliament to fully attend to their well being and resource needs to serve the people.”