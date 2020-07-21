U.S. Embassy Resumes Additional Visa Services, B1/B2 Visa Remain Suspended

Effective July 22, 2020, the United States Embassy in Barbados will resume certain nonimmigrant and immigrant visa services, including F1, J1, M1, O1, P1, C1/D and Interview Waiver and Renewal Interview Waiver categories for nonimmigrants and IR1/2/3 and CR1/2 categories for immigrants. While the Embassy aims to process cases as soon as practicable, there are likely to be increased wait times for completing such services due to substantial backlogs.

Students seeking to travel to the United States are included among the F1, M1, and J1 visa classes.

B1/B2 business and tourism visas services requiring an interview remain suspended. However, if applicants previously held a valid B1/B2 visa and qualify for Renewal Interview Waiver, they may submit their passports to the Embassy by mail for visa renewal.

The visa application fee (MRV fee) is valid and may be used to schedule an interview appointment in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb/niv , or (246) 623-9832 or (246) 623-9833 to request an emergency appointment.

If applicants are currently unable to travel to Barbados for a visa appointment due to commercial flight restrictions, they have the option to request an appointment by contacting the nearest reachable U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

U.S. Citizen Services



Effective July 22, 2020, the United States Embassy in Barbados will provide routine passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad, and notarial services on a limited, appointment only basis.

Please consult the Embassy’s webpage – bb.usembassy.gov – for further details.