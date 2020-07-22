U.S. Embassy In Barbados Issues Emergency Message For U.S. Citizens

The U.S. Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean alerts U.S. citizens that Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed and is headed towards the Eastern Caribbean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Gonzalo is expected to move near or over the southern Windwards Islands this weekend and could bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to the area.

At 11:00 AM this morning, Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. Gonzalo is a small tropical cyclone, as tropical-storm-force winds extend outward only up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

We advise U.S. citizens to monitor local and regional emergency management organizations for updates on the situation and for information on emergency preparedness, including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA): http://www.cdema.org/

U.S. citizens should keep the following emergency phone numbers handy:

Anguilla – 911

Antigua and Barbuda –911

Barbados – 211

British Virgin Islands – 999 or 911

Dominica – 999

French West Indies (Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy) – 17

Grenada – 911

Montserrat – 999 or 911

St. Lucia – 999 or 911

St. Kitts and Nevis – 911

St. Martin – 911

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 999 or 911

The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is closely monitoring this situation, and strongly encourages U.S. citizens in the Eastern Caribbean to do so as well. Please share this message with other U.S. citizens who might not have received it.

Assistance:

• U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, Barbados

Phone number: +1 246-227-4000

Email address: BridgetownACS@state.gov

Embassy website: https://bb.usembassy.gov

• State Department – Consular Affairs phone number:

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444