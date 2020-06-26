TRINIDAD: Woman charged with sister’s murder

(CNC3) – A 52-year-old woman and her 46-year-old boyfriend are due to appear before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court today, on the charge of murder.

RADICA RESAULSINGH, of Southern Main Road, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, and MARLON MC KAIN, of Farouk Lane, El Socorro, have been charged with the murder of Radica’s sister, Geeta Newman.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday 16th June, 2020. They were charged with the offence of murder yesterday on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Roger Gaspard SC.

52-year-old RADICA RESAULSINGH has been charged with the murder of her sister, Geeta Newman. (Image: TTPS)

46-year-old MARLON MC KAIN, boyfriend of Radica Resaulsingh, has been charged with the murder of her sister, Geeta Newman. (Image: TTPS)

According to official police reports, 53-year-old Geeta Newman, of Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, was last seen on Monday 15th June 2020, in the company of her sister, Radica Resaulsingh.

On Tuesday 16th June 2020, police proceeded to the victim’s residence in Pointe-a-Pierre, which she shared with her sister. There, they met the two suspects who allegedly informed them that Geeta Newman had left for Penal the night before to see her daughter.

However, upon searching the premises officers discovered the victim in a bedroom in Resaulsingh’s section of the home. Police report that the victim was lying motionless and was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

An autopsy concluded that her death was caused due to blunt force trauma and asphyxia.

Investigations were conducted by Supt Dhillpaul, Insp Figaro, Cpl Harripersad and PC Neesham Ali of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 3.