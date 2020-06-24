TRINIDAD: Teen drowns at waterfall

(CNC3) – Tragedy marred the reopening of watercourses to the public Monday, after a San Juan teen died after a dive gone wrong at the Blue Basin Waterfall.

Anton Campbell, 17, of Ramjit Road, San Juan, went with his family to the Diego Martin waterfall.

However, at around 10.30 am, he attempted to dive into a pool when he slipped and appeared to hit his head before falling into the water.

His relatives pulled him from the water, but he continued to be unresponsive.

An ambulance was called and Campbell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell was the third drowning victim in the last four days. Popular in the Community