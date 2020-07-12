TRINIDAD: Suspect takes cops to grave of murdered schoolboy

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – POLICE suspect that the skeletal remains found on a hill side near a Moruga beach may be those of a teenage school boy missing since December.

Crime scene detectives were allegedly led to the scene by a man, and the skeletal remains were unearthed from a shallow grave at the coast village of La Lune.

The 24 year old man, of La Lune, is assisting police in their investigations.

On Friday around 4 p.m., Sgt Toussaint, PC Ochoa, PC Hamilton, C.S.I. officers Cpl Mohammed, WPC Sookdeo and others accompanied the man.

The trekked one mile west along the La Lune shoreline, then about 60 metres up a hilly area where the man dug up a shallow grave.

From the grave, crime scene investigators extracted skeletal bones, a skull, a red bandana, a three quarter blue pants and a white jersey.

Christon Marshall, 16, a pupil of Barrackpore West Secondary School, was last seen alive on December 28 when he left his home at Glenroy, Buen Intento Road, Princes Town.

Marshall’s mother, Dianedra Samuel, 36, of Princes Town, told Express on Saturday morning that she was told of the detention of the suspect, and that police accompanied him to Moruga.

“I am now starting to get a little bit of information. A friend of mine called and told me that a man was held by police and skeletal remains were found at Moruga yesterday. I called the Moruga police but they said they couldn’t disclose any information as yet”, said Marshall.

The mother wept as she said: “If in fact the dead body that was found in Moruga is my son, the closure might be there but I don’t think I can deal with that. When I got the phone call last night, I kept on saying that I did not see a dead body (in my dreams). The closure would be good but the outcome, not so good. I don’t know what would be the next step. “

The 36 year old mother of two remembered her son as “loving and playful” and having a nice smile.

She said when her son was a budding soca artiste, and when he left home that day he said he was going to record a song at a music studio at New Grant.

Later on, Samuel learned that he accompanied a man to Moruga who went to purchase marijuana.

She said the man told her that he left her son liming at a house in La Lune, and knew nothing of his whereabouts after that.

The skeletal remains were taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre where it is expected that DNA testing would be done to verify the identity.

Samuel said that she was waiting to contacted by police for the forensic verification process.