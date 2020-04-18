TRINIDAD: ‘Nothing to eat at home’

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – Stefan Matadin and his girlfriend are four months away from becoming first-time parents. Right now, because of the COVID-­19 pandemic, they have nothing to eat.

Matadin, 23, of Arima Old Road, worked as a luggage wrapper at Piar­co International Airport.

He started the job in September 2019. His last day at work was on March 23 after the Government’s announcement under the Public Health regulations.

His girlfriend, 21, who is due to give birth on August 4, worked as an assistant teacher. She has been home since school was closed in mid-March.

The two have been together for a year.

Since being home, Matadin said he assisted a neighbour in the planting of his garden and was paid between $50 to $100 for his work.

The neighbour, however, has been unable to continue with the arrangement, leaving Matadin trying to find odd jobs around the area. He has not been successful.

With the money he obtained during the time with his neighbour, Matadin purchased groceries for his home. “Yesterday (Thursday), it finished. We have nothing to eat,” he told the Express.

Matadin is one of the 38,000 people who signed up for the Sala­ry Relief Grant initiated by the Govern­ment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he filled out the form and it was submitted online by his boss. Matadin is now waiting.

He travelled by taxi several times to his Member of Parliament’s office (Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn—Lopinot/Bon Air West) after he was placed on the breadline, but said the days he went the office was closed. He has since had no choice but to stop these ventures as it was using the remnants of his cash.

Matadin said he has no relative or neighbour he could turn to as they are also struggling to make ends meet. “My mother lives in Sangre Grande. She is sickly and doesn’t work anywhere.”

The Express made contact with the MP’s office and Matadin’s contact information was taken.

It was on Thursday that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert said 38,000 people had applied for the Salary Relief Grant. It provides $1,500 per month, for April, May and June, to people who lost their jobs or faced decreased wages as a result of the Public Health regulations.

NOTE: Stefan Matadin can be reached at 499-3198