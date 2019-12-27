Trinidad: Man killed by fake police

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 30-year-old Cipero Road man was killed by two men who were pretending to be police officers.
CNC3 NEWS understands that at around 10 30 last evening, Joseph Persad (of Woodland Avenue, Cipero Road) was at home when he heard a knock on his front door, followed by someone shouting “Police! Police!”
According to reports, this made Persad suspicious and he attempted to escape by jumping through a window. However, while doing so he heard a loud explosion. When he fell to the ground, the two men dealt him several blows and ran off.
Persad was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital.He succumbed to his injuries after midnight today.
His is yet another killing that occurred on Boxing Day. Investigations continue.
