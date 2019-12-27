Trinidad: Man killed by fake police

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) – A 30-year-old Cipero Road man was killed by two men who were pre­tend­ing to be po­lice of­fi­cers.

CNC3 NEWS un­der­stands that at around 10 30 last evening, Joseph Per­sad (of Wood­land Av­enue, Cipero Road) was at home when he heard a knock on his front door, fol­lowed by some­one shout­ing “Po­lice! Po­lice!”

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, this made Per­sad sus­pi­cious and he at­tempt­ed to es­cape by jump­ing through a win­dow. How­ev­er, while do­ing so he heard a loud ex­plo­sion. When he fell to the ground, the two men dealt him sev­er­al blows and ran off.

Per­sad was rushed to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.He suc­cumbed to his in­juries af­ter mid­night to­day.

His is yet an­oth­er killing that oc­curred on Box­ing Day. In­ves­ti­ga­tions con­tin­ue.