Trinidad: Grandma murdered: Tie strap around neck

A 74-year-old woman is suspected to have been strangled at her home in San Fernando on Wednesday.

The body of Deokie Mongroo, was discovered around midday with a tie strap around the neck.

Mongroo’s husband, Ramjeawan Mongroo, left his wife at their home at Diamond Village around 10 a.m. and headed to a bank in San Fernando.

A man whom the couple knew was also left at the house, police said.

Ramjeawan returned two hours later and discovered his wife’s lifeless body in the downstairs of their home.

He raised an alarm, and relatives who live nearby contacted police.

A female relative of the Mongroos, who did not wish to be named, said, “Uncle (Ramjeawan) shouted to my dad and said, ‘come and see what happened’. When we walked in the downstairs, we saw her body lying on the floor. She had a tie strap around her neck. Her eyes were black and there was blood on the floor”, she said.

Mongroo was a mother of two, and grandmother of four.

Her children have been resided abroad for many years.

“Every day they call and speak to their parents. Every day. Yes, they were informed of what happened”, said he relative.

The relative said that the elderly couple had rented an apartment downstairs their house to a couple, who were recently evicted, but were still cleaning out the apartment.

“They recently left, they put them out. Today they were supposed to come back and clean the place”, she said.

Of the deceased, the relative said, “She was always praying; there was recently had prayers at the house. She was always helpful to everyone. She was fasting and preparing for Divali”.

Officers of the Homicide Region III and San Fernando CID are continuing investigations.