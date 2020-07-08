TRINIDAD: 5 shot while liming near murdered Rebel Sixx’s home

FIVE people, including four men and a woman, were shot and wounded while liming on Tuesday evening near the home of murdered dancehall singer Kyle “Rebel Sixx” George.

Police sources were reluctant to give information in the incident saying only that a car with gunmen drove up to the limers and opened fire not far from George’s Bon Air Gardens home. The gunmen then sped off.

A report was made to police and the five were all taken to hospital where they were treated and remain warded. Their medical conditions are not known.

George was shot dead on Sunday night. A day later, his mother took to social media calling for no reprisal killings for her son’s murder. She said that what has happened cannot be changed and she does not want further violence.

Police sources refused to confirm or deny if the shooting of the five people on Tuesday was linked to George’s murder. No arrest has been made in George’s murder and in the shooting incident on Tuesday. Investigations are ongoing. (NEWSDAYTT)