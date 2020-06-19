Travel Advisory for Repatriation of Guyanese Nationals stranded Overseas

This notice serves to inform Guyanese Nationals whose permanent country of residence is Guyana and who have been unable to travel home , due to the closure of international borders as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic , this new advisory must be taken seriously.

This notice is also for ‘other travelers’ who have to visit Guyana for important matters or considered emergencies during this period , that you are required to plan your return or visit to Guyana in coordination with an approval from Guyana , facilitated through the office of the Guyana Consulate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is aimed at enabling control of the spread of Covid-19 in Guyana and protecting the Safety and Health of all visitors and citizens dwelling there, particularly the most vulnerable. Further, in the interest of Public Health and Safety, approvals for re-entry and visits will be phased in a manner deemed appropriate by the Guyana Ministry of Public Health and other key Government entities.

PERSONS WISHING TO RETURN TO GUYANA, MUST COMPLETE THE APPLICATION FOR ENTRY FORM, WHICH CAN BE FOUND ON THE GUYANA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS WEBSITE AS WELL AS OTHER GUYANA’S OVERSEAS MISSIONS – EMBASSIES, CONSULATES GENERAL AND HONORARY CONSULATES. COMPLETION OF THE APPLICATION FORM CONFIRMS THAT YOU HAVE READ, AND AGREE TO COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS FOR RE-ENTRY / ENTRY.

Subsequently, applicants will receive a confirmation email of receipt of your application, and later confirmation of the intended date of travel. Guyanese nationals should expect screening and possibly testing on arrival for the Novel Corona virus. This is mandatory.

It is expected that ALL PERSONS entering Guyana during this period, will need to exercise patience as social / physical distancing; and all Safety and Health protocols established.

THE GOVERNMENT OF GUYANA WOULD LIKE TO REITERATE, THAT YOU SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL TO GUYANA WITHOUT FIRST GAINING PRIOR APPROVAL EITHER THROUGH OVERSEAS MISSIONS OR CONSULATES AND THE GOVERNMENT.

Kindly contact our office for further information if necessary.

.

Sincerely,

Nigel R. Russell

Honorary Consul of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines