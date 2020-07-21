Tortola: JOST VAN DYKE ON LOCK-DOWN ADMIST COVID-19 EXPOSURE

(284Media) – Official reports received from the Cabinet of the Virgin Islands Gazette have confirmed that measures have been taken effective today July 21st, 2020 by the Government of the Virgin Islands on the sister island of Jost Van Dyke, Tortola BVI.

These measures are as a result of possible exposure to COVID-19 on Jost Van Dyke, Tortola BVI.

The document states:

“The Minister, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 13 of the Public Health Act CAP 194 makes this Order:

1.(1) This Order may be cited as the Public Health (Covid-19 Control and Suppression Measures- Jost Van Dyke) Order, 2020.

2.(2) This Order shall come into force on the 21st day of July, 2020.

(1) For the purposes of guarding against, preventing or mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and the probable consequences associated with the detection of COVID-19 in a person residing or visiting Jost Van Dyke, the Minister on the recommendation of the Health Emergency Operation Centre directs that the measures as specified in the Schedule to this Order be implemented.

SCHEDULE

1. All persons visiting or residing on the island of Jost Van Dyke shall be quarantined for a period of seven days for 24 hours a day from Tuesday 21st day of July 2020 at 1:00 a.m. until 5:01 a.m. on the 28th day of July, 2020 subject to such conditions as stipulated in the Health Emergency Operation Centre Guidelines.

2. For the purposes of subsection (1), no person shall be on the streets, and every person shall remain confined to their place of residence (inclusive of their yard space) for the period specified in that subsection.

3. No person or vessel shall travel to or from Jost Van Dyke, except with the permission of the Minister for Health and Social Development in consultation with the Joint Task Force comprising of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, HM Customs and the Immigration Department.

4. Any person who is residing or has visited Jost Van Dyke shall be subject to robust contact tracing and also COVID-19 community testing by the Ministry of Health and Social Development and the BVI Health Services Authority.

Made by the Minister this 21st day of July, 2020.”