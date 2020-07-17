Three Trinidadians Test Positive For Covid-19 After Departing Grenada

(NOW GRENADA) – Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, has confirmed that 3 of the persons who left Grenada on a repatriation flight for Trinidad on Wednesday with Caribbean Airlines, have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yes, it’s true, we have been in contact with Trinidad and we have already begun our contact tracing for the 3. It’s a massive undertaking but we have no choice,” Steele said on Friday.

Health officials have made it a policy not to disclose names nor the location of positive cases, but when asked if any of the 3 were among the students who left or among the other persons on the flight, the Health Minister said that they were not students.

“These were people who were at various locations all over Grenada. They were here since March and so we can only conclude that they most likely got it from an unknown asymptomatic person,” he said.

One of the 23 laboratory-confirmed cases in Grenada was an asymptomatic individual who came from the USA in March. That person was diagnosed almost one month after the island had shut down its airport to commercial passenger traffic.

Steele said that the diagnosing of the 3 who are presently in quarantine in Trinidad is a reminder that there are asymptomatic persons walking around and are most likely spreading the virus to other persons.

“And it’s for this reason we are stressing and urging every citizen to wear a mask or an appropriate face covering when in public as well as abide with the social distancing and other health protocols,” he said.

“We are Covid-19 free presently because we have not had a laboratory-confirmed case since May, but we are very conscious that this virus is out there in the world,” Steele said as he made a plea for persons who are display flu-like symptoms to seek medical attention.