The UWI outlines policy for start of new academic year

(Antigua NewsRoom) – Following a meeting of its Executive Management Team (EMT) on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has determined its policy regarding the upcoming academic year 2020/2021.

The UWI EMT resolved that the Caribbean region’s effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic—as informed by science and the observance of appropriate public health and safety protocols—provides a significant level of confidence in the reopening of the education sector. The regional University will therefore start the new academic year across its five campuses and supporting countries on schedule, on August 30, 2020.

The UWI has been working to provide a range of options which include a hybrid face-to-face and online delivery of programmes at varying levels to meet the diverse needs of its student population, guided by national protocols for health and safety; steps are being taken to maintain physical distancing in classrooms and on residence halls.

In addition, students seeking to travel to a campus country are advised topay attention to, and comply with the protocols stipulated by regional governments.

Incoming undergraduate students, emerging from CSEC and CAPE can rest assured that there is a space at The UWI where they can achieve their fullest potential.

Adult learners should see the opportunity to enrol in existing programmes to retool for the restructured economies and new opportunities.

The UWI is also open for business to international students,including those who may have been enrolled at other universities and wish to transfer. Such students are invited to make contact with the Office of the Campus Registrar on the campus of their choice.

Each of The UWI’s campuses is currently evaluating its individual capacity and operations to further determine the specificity of its delivery. Details will be available in the coming weeks and current and prospective students are invited to follow updates from the campuses. Persons with queries for specific information may contact the appropriate Campus Registrar’s Office as follows:

Cave Hill Campus – cregoffice@cavehill.uwi.edu

Five Islands Campus – admissions.fiveislands@uwi.edu

Mona Campus – campusregistraroffice@uwimona.edu.jm

Open Campus – registrar@open.uwi.edu

St Augustine Campus –marketing.communications@sta.uwi.edu