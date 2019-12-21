Street brawl in Trinidad ends in death

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – A fight between two groups of men on the street in Arouca on Tuesday night ended in death for one.

The dead man has been named as Antonio Richards.

At about 7.56 p.m. residents of Blue Mussel, Bon Air West, Arouca, said they saw the fight break out, followed by gunshots.

When everyone scattered, they left Richards on the ground with a wound to the head.

Officers of the Arouca Police Station, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Homicide Bureau, responded.

Near Richards’ body, police also observed several broken concrete blocks, covered in blood.

While the wound to the head resembled that of a gunshot, police said that an autopsy was needed to confirm this before any proclamations were made.

The autopsy will take place today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.