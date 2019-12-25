Shell to buy Guyana’s first three loads of oil

NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The Department of Energy (DE) on Tuesday announced that it has selected Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited to buy Guyana’s first three loads of oil. The company is a member of the Royal Dutch Shell group of companies.

The Department did not announce the price the company will pay for Guyana’s oil. Each load of oil is expected to be one million barrels each. Please see below full statement from the Department of Energy.

Phase 1 of the Department of Energy’s announced two step crude marketing process is close to completion. The DE had previously announced a two-phased approach to lifting and marketing of Guyana’s crude.

The first phase being a direct sale process in December 2019 and the second an open market Request for Proposals (RFP) to be launched in early 2020 for a marketing agent to market Guyana’s crude entitlements from the Liza 1 field on a term basis. This was necessary to allow, amongst other things, for adequate preparation in structuring and completing the RFP for marketing in early 2020.

The DE remains committed to these timelines and is today pleased to announce the near completion of Phase 1 for a direct sale, conducted over the last week.

The process produced Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited as the company which will buy Guyana’s first 3 lifts, with regard the introductory phase of the Liza crude grade into the market.