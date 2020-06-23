Sagicor sees increase in doctors covered to offer telemedicine claims

Sagicor now covers 60 doctors in the Eastern Caribbean and Belize for telemedicine claims since it began offering this extended coverage to clients in mid-April. This means that Sagicor customers have increased options if they need to see a doctor but prefer to do so virtually.

Telemedicine, which offers doctors an opportunity to meet with patients via secure online platforms, also means they can provide electronic prescriptions. Additionally, clients can feel secure that payment for service and completion of online claim forms can all be done electronically. Submission of claims is also done via email with payment of the claimed amount deposited to the client’s bank account electronically. This means that the entire process – save for picking up prescriptions- is all done without face-to-face contact and without the risk of covid-19 transmission.

At the time of the launch on April 22nd, which was the height of the first phase of the covid-19 pandemic in the region, Sagicor’s Vice President, Group Insurance, Susan Boyea said, “In these unprecedented times, we see it as our duty to make healthcare more convenient, accessible and safe for our clients. Maintaining the health and well-being of the population, is a priority during this period of pandemic while protecting patients and practitioners from possible exposure.”

Mr. Donald Austin, Chief Executive Officer for Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc reinforced the benefits of the remote medical practice. “Since the introduction of telemedicine coverage in the Caribbean, we have received calls from doctors to be included in our roster of providers that we cover. We have also shared information with our clients so that they can have a conversation with their practitioner who may not offer telemedicine, to consider adding telemedicine to their practice. We’re happy to have contributed to the development of this initiative and we consider it a positive aspect of the new normal.”

Sagicor customers in the Eastern Caribbean and Belize can visit sagicor.com/telemedicine to see the list of doctors covered and then contact the doctor to make an appointment and confirm that their issue can be managed via telemedicine.