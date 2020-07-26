Sagicor Ready To Serve Healthcare Heroes In St Vincent, St Kitts And Dominica

Sagicor is pleased to launch its Healthcare Heroes Group Insurance Plan in St. Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica.

Healthcare Heroes was designed in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has upended lives all over the world and called to the frontline medical and first responder personnel at all levels. With the Sagicor Healthcare Heroes plan this group can access a competitive offering of life insurance, accidental death and critical illness coverage as well as extended healthcare to their spouses and dependents.

Sagicor’s plan will cover a wide range of professions in the medical industry including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, orderlies, administrative staff and their families. Level One of the Plan will provide for $250,000 of life coverage, Level Two will provide for $500,000 and Level Three for $1,000,000. The monthly premiums vary from $85 for Level One to $310 for Level Three within St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The other Eastern Caribbean countries will come on board when regulatory approval is granted there. The Healthcare Heroes Plan will also have coverage for accidental death, and for the diagnosis of critical illness like cancer, heart attacks, strokes, deafness and blindness.

Donald Austin, Chief Executive Officer for Sagicor Life in the Eastern Caribbean said, “We are pleased to be able to champion our Healthcare Heroes Plan in these territories. Our medical heroes have always been a critical asset and COVID-19 has amplified their daily sacrifice even more. We at Sagicor are grateful for their ongoing commitment and see this Plan as our way of responding to all they have done for us.”

Austin continued, “For those under 65, there is no underwriting as long as persons join before August 31, 2020 and the sole requirement to join is to be actively at work; and for those over age 65, a statement of good health is all that is required.”