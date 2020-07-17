BARBADOS: One man killed, three others injured in shooting

(Barbados Today) – A man was shot dead and three people were injured when gunshots rang out at Train Line Road, Carrington Village, St Michael around 10:20 Thursday night.

According to police, they received reports of gunfire in an area known as the Marl Hole.

Police discovered the lifeless body of a man on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

Officers also found three other people, a 58-year-old woman and two men ages 24 and 25 with gunshot wounds.

The wounded were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigations are continuing.