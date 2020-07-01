New E-Learning Mobile Application makes its Grand Debut

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 – St. George’s, Grenada: ACE Learning (ACE) paves the way for Secondary School students across the Region to prepare for their upcoming exams, in the comfort of their home and from the palm of their hands. This new mobile learning application is the brainchild of St. George’s University graduates Anika Davis and Karlene Telesford, 2016 recipients of grant funding from the CARCIP Grenada program.

ACE is an easy to use, gamified learning tool designed to support and accelerate the momentum of revision for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations (CSEC) which more than 150,000 students register for each year.

The app is currently free to download for a limited time and provides unrestricted access to eighteen (18) CSEC subjects and a database of over 1000 questions expertly constructed by experienced Grenadian Secondary School teachers who have ensured the questions remain relevant to the classroom syllabus. Get familiar with this application’s gamified features, which include:

Progress tracking – this will measure a student’s daily progress in each subject.

Set the revision pace – the app will help the user to get in gear and stay

committed.

Save questions for review – during each study session or as necessary, students can

save questions for review later.

Game avatar – every user is assigned a default avatar, which can be changed

later as students progress in their studies.

Earn coins to redeem fun prizes – with enough coins, users can swap their avatar

for a new look!

Interactive Mascot – meet our resident marine mascot ACE, he will support our

students throughout their journey!

Students in each of the 16 CSEC participating territories now have access to the app including; Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Co-founders Anika and Karlene express gratitude towards CARCIP, “We value the opportunity afforded to us by CARCIP and taking our learnings from this journey we are now ready to pay it forward to the next generation”.