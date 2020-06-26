Mottley tells critics: The truth hurts

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Friday fired back at her critics, telling them bluntly that the truth hurts.

“The truth hurts …But what we must never do in CARICOM is avoid the truth and avoid our principles,” Mottley said in response to a question from the Barbados media in relation to the unwarranted attacks she received for her strong stance against attempts to alter the results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

Mottley, on Wednesday, had said that the CARICOM is concerned by the Chief Elections Officer’s latest report in which he sought to present concocted figures in favour of the incumbent APNU/AFC Coalition and at the same time discarded over 115,000 valid votes.

In a video statement, PM Mottley asserted that Lowenfield’s numbers cannot vary from those coming out of the national recount which was observed by a CARICOM high-level team.

She noted that from the inception, CARICOM has been clear in consistently calling for every vote to be counted in a fair and transparent manner.

However, immediately after her comments were made public, the APNU/AFC Coalition went into attack mode against the Bajan PM, as they have done with all other stakeholders who have called for the results to be declared on the basis of the national recount.

The CARICOM Team had concluded that the recount process was credible and that the numbers coming out from it reflected a win by over 15,000 votes for the PPP/C. (INEWSGUYANA)